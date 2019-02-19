Designer Karl Lagerfeld Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer Before Death

Karl Lagerfeld was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer before his death on Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail.

A source told the British news outlet that the German designer, 85, had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.

“He hadn’t gone on about his illness, but battled it very bravely,” a source said. “Karl was very proud of his fitness and healthy living, so the pancreatic cancer came as a huge shock.”

An official statement published on his Instagram announced his passing but did not give a cause of death.

“The House of KARL LAGERFELD shares, with deep emotion and sadness, the passing of its creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, on February 19, 2019, in Paris, France,” the statement read. “He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the 21st century and an iconic, universal symbol of style. Driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity, Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed.”

Rumors had swirled in the weeks before his death after he was absent from his Chanel couture show in late January, where he typically would come out to take a bow, due to what the company chalked up to tiredness.

Lagerfeld had been Chanel’s creative director since 1983 and Fendi’s since 1965. He was rarely seen without his dark glasses, a silver ponytail, black jeans and fingerless gloves, making him an instantly recognizable figure.

Condolences from many in the fashion industry poured in Tuesday morning. Donatella Versace called him a genius, writing on Instagram, “Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I. We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration. We were always learning from you.”

Victoria Beckham wrote, “So incredibly sad to hear this. Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally,” she wrote. “RIP.”

Designer Marc Jacobs wrote, “Waking up to a world without Karl. So sad. And strange. He was a great inspiration to me, and, undeniably a unique and extraordinary talent. RESPECT. Rest In Peace KL.”

“Nothing feels right today..at a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl…” wrote supermodel Bella Hadid. “His humor, wit , love and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process… Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much. Rest In Peace.”

Gigi Hadid wrote on her Instagram Story, “I’m so heartbroken I almost don’t have words… There will never be another Karl Lagerfeld. Every second with you was an honor, joy and inspiration. I wish I could give you one last hug. I love you Karl. Thank you for everything. Rest in peace.”