Demi Rose: 6 Stunning February Throwbacks

Demi Rose has kept her Instagram presence this February in a rather low-key fashion. While she did blow followers away with her revealing rose petal photoshoot on Valentine's Day, she had mainly stayed off the (Instagram) grid. That is partially due to her changing up her hair color, as she had revealed in Instagram Story updates. However, the 25-year-old model's 16 million followers still might be looking for some new images of her outside of her Story.

While we don't have some new snapshots of Rose (whose full name is Demi Rose Mawby), we do have a selection of pictures captured this time last year. It's filled with stunning and striking pictures, including a steamy Valentine's Day photoshoot. Scroll through to see all six luxurious photos Demi Rose captured in February 2020.