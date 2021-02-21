Demi Rose: 6 Stunning February Throwbacks
Demi Rose has kept her Instagram presence this February in a rather low-key fashion. While she did blow followers away with her revealing rose petal photoshoot on Valentine's Day, she had mainly stayed off the (Instagram) grid. That is partially due to her changing up her hair color, as she had revealed in Instagram Story updates. However, the 25-year-old model's 16 million followers still might be looking for some new images of her outside of her Story.
While we don't have some new snapshots of Rose (whose full name is Demi Rose Mawby), we do have a selection of pictures captured this time last year. It's filled with stunning and striking pictures, including a steamy Valentine's Day photoshoot. Scroll through to see all six luxurious photos Demi Rose captured in February 2020.
This Feb. 2 2020 snap sees Rose topless in a grotto of some sort located in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico. She captioned the image "Cleansing" and added a butterfly emoji.
This second picture, also posted on Feb. 2, 2020, sees the model lounging on her stomach while on the beach. While it's presumably in Mexico, she didn't tag the locale. For the caption, she just used a sparkle emoji.
This luxurious image was apparently a "lost file" when it comes to Rose pics, but was posted on Feb. 4, 2020. Photographer Danny Desantos captured the image in Tunisia.
Rose also kept it simple in this Feb. 10 upload, which photographer Gregorio Campos captured in Los Angeles. It's a striking black-and-white photo that shows the model in white lingerie.
Rose marked Valentine's Day 2020 in steamy fashion. Desantos photographed her wearing a red latex ensemble and fittingly holding a rose.
This final February 2020 upload from Rose is a bit more casual. She poses on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills in stylish Fashion Nova streetwear. She captioned the picture, "Loving being back here in LA."