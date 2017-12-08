Demi Lovato Calls out ‘Time’ for Naming President Trump Person of the Year Runner-Up

After TIME Magazine revealed President Donald Trump as its runner-up for Person of the Year, Demi Lovato blasted them as “hyprocrites.”

The pop singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to question why Trump, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, is second to “The Silence Breakers” who spoke out against him and other powerful men.

“Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year… Really @TIME?” Lovato wrote. She added the hashtag “#hypocrites.”

The Silence Breakers included women like Rose McGowan, Taylor Swift and Terry Crews to the creator of the viral #MeToo campaign, Tarana Burke, and Alyssa Milano, who gave the campaign wings. They were featured as TIME‘s Person of the Year for being “the voices that launched a movement.”

“I’ve become less vocal about my disdain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more but this is worth speaking up about,” Lovato continued. “@TIME mag – very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover.”

Though Trump’s accusers are not featured on the cover of the special annual issue, the interior story does mention the allegations charged against the President.

The magazine points out, for example, that “Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, was one of roughly 20 women to accuse the President of sexual harassment.”

“To be named POTY by @TIME it should be for doing something positive or brave LIKE the women on the cover. It’s annoying that it’s just about impact on the news,” Lovato concluded her message.

She also retweeted a fan’s reply about the magazine’s exclusion of pop singer Kesha from The Silence Breakers.

“Kesha needs to be there,” the commenter wrote. She has been embroiled in a legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke since 2014, when she tried to terminate her recording contract after accusing him of being sexually, physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

TIME explained its reasoning for making Trump runner-up on its “short list” for Person of the Year, writing: “One thing is sure: love him or hate him, Trump has invaded our attention in ways previous Presidents never did.”

“This has been Year One of Trump’s presidency, and the Trump show continues unabated,” the magazine wrote, comparing the United States’ leader to a sort of reality show. “The reviews may be mixed, but no one can turn away.”

Trump previously tweeted that he was contacted by TIME in November, when the magazine allegedly told him he “was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year.” He said he passed on the opportunity because “probably is no good.”

TIME fired back at his claims, saying “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.”

Trump was named Person of the Year last year, though TIME accompanied his cover with the tagline “President of the Divided States of America.”