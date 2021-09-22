‘Elvira’ Comes Out: Cassandra Peterson Reveals She’s Secretly Been in 19-Year Same-Sex Relationship

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark star Cassandra Peterson reveals she’s been in a secret relationship with another woman for the past 19 years. In her new memoir “Yours Cruelly, Elvira,” which became available on Tuesday, the actress opens up about her secret love story.

Peterson shared in the memoir that she found love much like how most people snag their significant others: at the gym. “Often, when I was doing my pre-workout warm-up on the treadmill, I couldn’t help noticing one particular trainer — tan, tattooed, and muscular — stalking across the gym floor, knit cap pulled so low over his long brown hair that it nearly covered his eyes,” Peterson writes in Yours Cruelly. “Dark and brooding, he gave off such intense energy that when he crossed the enormous gym floor, the waters parted and people stopped in their tracks to stare.”

What she left out in the passage was the “he” she’s referring to is actually a woman trainer who goes by the name Teresa “T” Wierson. Peterson noted she later learned Wierson was a woman after meeting her in the locker room.

Wierison became her personal trainer and the two quickly became close, platonic friends. Shortly after, things heated up for the couple after her 25-year marriage to Mark Pierson fizzled out. Similarly and around the same time, Wierson also had a serious relationship come to an abrupt end.

“There on the doorstep stood my trainer, T, holding a trash bag full of her belongings, looking sad and bedraggled. She’d split from her longtime partner, spent some time in rehab, and now had no place to go.” The two moved in together, which is when the Mistress Of The Dark made a surprising move. “I think I was even more surprised,” she writes. “What the hell was I doing? I’d never been interested in women as anything other than friends. I felt so confused. This just wasn’t me! I was stunned that I’d been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry. I soon discovered that we connected sexually in a way I’d never experienced.”

“elvira has a butch wife who is her personal trainer” cresting the stormy hellscape of 2021 like jesus calmly walking across the sea — kenzi 🎃🔪 (@catnipocalypse) September 21, 2021

Elvira stans haven’t been able to contain their excitement since finding out the news. “Elvira has a butch wife who is her personal trainer” cresting the stormy hellscape of 2021 like Jesus calmly walking across the sea,” one user wrote regarding the discovery on Twitter. “Truly blessed today knowing that Queer goths x Queer Jocks is real and may we all be so lucky. Thank you to my fave goth icon Elvira for blessing my timeline today,” another user shared.