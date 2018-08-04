Demi Lovato Expected to Make Full Recovery After Suffering Overdose Complications

Demi Lovato remains in the hospital after suffering from an apparent overdose on Tuesday, July 24, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

Despite being in the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, for six days, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has not been discharged due to various “complications,” according to TMZ.

The outlet’s sources, who are said to have “firsthand” knowledge of Lovato’s treatment, say she has a high fever, bad nausea and other ailments. TMZ characterized her as still being “very, very sick.”

There is no word on when Lovato will be discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but she is still expected to recover.

“She is under the care of medical experts and is expected to make a full recovery,” a source told the outlet.

“Demi wasn’t doing well over the weekend,” a source told PEOPLE. “She came down with a fever and showed signs of an infection. She is currently being treated for issues that are very common after a drug overdose. She will need to stay in the hospital for a few more days, but is expected to make a full recovery.”

Once Lovato is discharged, she is expected to head to a rehabilitation facility. Her family have allegedly been “making plans” for Lovato’s treatment, which comes after Lovato’s streak of sobriety ended earlier in 2018.

“Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through. They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she’s getting another chance,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She is a fighter and has beat this in the past, so they know she can live a clean and sober life again. Her mother is by her side,” the source continued.

What caused Lovato’s overdose is not yet known. Lovato reportedly refused to tell medical professional what substance she was on at the time of her hospitalization. Unverified reports have claimed either heroin or a methamphetamine caused the overdose.

Fans have also been looking for a connected party to blame for Lovato’s situation, and her friend/backup dancer, Dani Vitale, has been accused the most. However, Vitale took to Instagram on Sunday night to clear up her involvement in the incident.

“I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you,” Vitale wrote. “Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is.”

No other updates on Lovato’s condition are available at this time.