Demi Lovato Injures Foot Walking Down Stairs

Demi Lovato’s trip to Bali just hit a road block. The pop singer revealed on Thursday she fractured her foot while at the Indonesian island of Bali

Guess who fractured her foot walking down the stairs in Bali. 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 3, 2018

“Guess who fractured her foot walking down the stairs in Bali,” Lovato wrote, with an emoji of a woman raising her hand.

Lovato is currently gearing up for European leg of her Tell Me You Love Me concert tour, which kicks off in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 24.

Can’t sleep because I’ve been on the other side of the world all week. Help. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 3, 2018

“Can’t sleep because I’ve been on the other side of the world all week. Help,” Lovato jokingly wrote just a few hours before her injury.

Lovato has been an active social media presence lately, both in her numerous provocative swimsuit posts and her comments about body positivity.

“It’s so frustrating and sad how strong the [diet culture] in our society is,” the 25-year-old wrote in mid-March. “It’s constantly telling us we’re not thin enough no matter what. You are beautiful no matter what anyone says.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer echoed those sentiments in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“I’ve been working on myself for the past year, more so than I’ve ever worked on myself,” Lovato said. “I post more bathing suit pictures online. I want to show my fans that it’s possible that they can get to that self-love too.”

“I’ve taken away the power from the negative comments and the haters by not listening to them. If I do see [negativity], I just feel sorry for them because who leaves a negative comment on somebody’s profile on the internet,” she said while discussing online trolls. “You have to be kind of sad to do that so I’ve taken away the power and it feels great.”

In a separate interview with Dr. Phil, Lovato revealed to the world she contemplated suicide when she was just 7 years old.

“The very first time I was suicidal was when I was seven and I had this fascination with death,” the 25-year-old pop star said. “I have experienced things that I have not talked about and don’t know if I ever will talk about.”

“At seven, I knew that if I were to take my own life that the pain would end,” she continued.