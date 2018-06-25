Demi Lovato Gets Emotional Performing ‘Sober’ After Relapse Admission

Demi Lovato revealed to the world on Thursday that she had broken her six-year sobriety with the release of her new single, “Sober.”

The 25-year-old pop singer performed that song in Portugal on Sunday as part of her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour. She later shared video from the show of her struggling to hold back tears as she sang.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” Lovato wrote in the caption. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.”

The lyrics of the song revealing her relapse included, “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor/ To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

Lovato’s fans thanked her for her honesty and her emotional performance in the video’s comment section. Within two hours the video had already neared one million views.

“It takes a lot to come admit that you’re are not sober anymore which makes you one hell of a role model to me,” one fan wrote.

“Such a truly inspiring, brave, and independent human being,” wrote another. “My love for Demi will never ever diminish.”

After initially releasing the song, one of Lovato’s close friends in the music industry, Australian singer Iggy Azalea, applauded her for admitting her secret.

“Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again,” Azalea tweeted. “NOT. EASY. Im here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you’ll choose recovery again. All of us who love you only want to see you happy and healthy.”

Lovato has been open with her struggles with substance abuse in the past, saying in previous interviews that she was self-medicating numerous mental health issues with alcohol and cocaine. She admitted in her 2017 YouTube documentary Simply Complicated that she used to bring cocaine onto airplanes when she first started seeking rehab treatment in 2010.

“I was sneaking [cocaine] on planes, sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night,” Lovato said.

In an interview with Dr. Phil in March, Lovato also admitted to having struggles as a child, saying she had suicidal thoughts as early as age 7.

“It came back when I was bullied; it came back several times when I was struggling with depression — my bipolar disorder,” she admitted. “I turned to cutting and there was a while there when my mom was afraid to wake me up in the morning she didn’t know if I would be alive or not, because every time I cut it got deeper and deeper.”

Lovato’s tour continues on Monday with a concert in London, England.