David Beckham Says He Got ‘Emotional’ Over Elton John’s Oscar Win

Elton John won his first Oscar in 25 years during the Academy Awards on Sunday. He won for his end title song called “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” for Rocketman. His last win at the awards show came in 1995 for “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” in Lion King.

Many in the industry and those watching from home were thrilled to see him take home the prize. David Beckham, a good friend of his, was extremely pleased by the victory and shared a message to the Tiny Dancer singer on Instagram.

“Waking up to this news this morning made me emotional and so proud as I know the work that has gone into this and it proves that if you work hard enough great things happen,” Beckham wrote in the caption. “Congratulations we love you both.”

The win also marked the first time John’s long time lyricist, Bernie Taupin, took home an Oscar. Tim Rice accompanied John on his Lion King victory. During his acceptance speech, John pointed out the joyous moment for Taupin.

“Thank you to Bernie, who has been the constant thing in my life — when I was screwed up, when I was normal, he’s always been there for me” John explained. “This is a dream for us. We’ve never been nominated before for anything like this.”

As for John and Beckham, the two Brits have known each for quite some time. Their friendship has spanned 25 years. The former Manchester United star said that “I’ve known Elton longer than I’ve known my wife” during the GQ Men of the Year awards show in 2019, adding that he “is an incredible person.”

Their families also got together last August for a vacation. The group was seen together on a yacht south of France. Victoria Beckham shared a snapshot of her and John together on the trip.

David, too, posted a photo of the two together, writing in the caption, “24 years we have known each other and we laugh like it’s day one.”