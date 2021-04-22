Danny Masterson: What Is 'The Ranch' Star's Net Worth

✖

Danny Masterson is in the middle of a serious criminal case involving allegations of sexual assault and rape, leading many to wonder if the former The Ranch star's net worth has been impacted. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 45-year-old actor's current net worth is $8 million. The outlet notes that his income stems from both his acting work — which has been essentially non-existent over the past few years — and some real estate investments he made decades ago.

Masterson is most well-known for playing high-school slacker Steven Hyde on The '70s Show for the show's eight-season run on Fox. Years later, he and Ashton Kutcher, another star of That '70s Show, re-teamed for The Ranch, on Netflix. However, in 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault reports against Masterson, prompting Netflix to fire him. Following his firing, the actor spoke out, saying, "I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From Day 1, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me.

He continued, "Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all."

Masterson concluded, "In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I've worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so."

The most recent update on Masterson's court case, interestingly, involves actress Leah Remini, who used to be a member of the Church of Scientology along with Masterson. Per court documents, Masterson has alleged that Remini urged his accusers to come forward with false claims against him. He adds that the first individual made allegations about him years ago, and that the others only did after he had a public spat with Remini over her fervent criticism of Scientology.

Masterson has also alleged that Remini overstepped her bounds by interrupting and speaking for the woman during their prosecutor interviews. Finally, the actor criticized the prosecutor's office, claiming the officials have been "starstruck" by Remini. He alleges they have given her room to be involved with the case more than she should.