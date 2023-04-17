Danny Masterson's New Rape Trial Begins

Danny Masterson went on trial last year, over rape allegations, but that case was eventually dismissed. Now, the actor's new trial has officially begun. Variety reports that the new trial got underway on Monday, with jury selection beginning what could be a lengthy court case. It was previously reported that pre-trial hearings and motions were to have started in late March.

In 2022, Masterson faced a sexual assault and rape trial that came to a close in November, with the jury hung on all charges. Per a report from Variety, Judge Charlaine Olmedo advised the parties involved that the jurors were not able to reach a unanimous verdict after nearly two weeks of deliberation. She read a note from the jurors that stated: "We are not even close to coming to a unanimous decision on any count, and are convinced this will not change."

The actor was later given a new trial date, according to Deadline. The outlet reported that Judge Olmedo had previously set March 29 as the date jury selection will begin for Masterson's second trial. Additionally, the outlet also noted that L.A. County Deputy District Attorneys Reinhold Mueller and Ariel Anson confirmed they will prosecute the second trial.

In 2016, Masterson teamed up with his That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher for a new show, The Ranch, on Netflix. However, in 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault reports against Masterson, prompting Netflix to fire the actor. Following his firing, Masterson spoke out, saying, "I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From Day 1, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me."

He continued, "Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all."

Masterson concluded, "In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I've worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so." Netflix recently launched a That '70s Show revival, That '90s Show, but Masterson is not involved.