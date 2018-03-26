‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Are Married

Congratulations are in order for Dancing with the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, who officially tied the knot at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"As Emma walked down the aisle, instantly locking eyes with Sasha, it was as if time stood still," wedding planner Michael Russo told Us Weekly. "Their moving vows had moments of both humor and heartfelt emotion, which made the ceremony a truly special and magical thing to behold. I couldn't be more proud to have been a witness to this celebration of pure, unconditional love."

Their wedding photos can be seen here.

The 29-year-old bride wore two gorgeous Rivini gowns, one a fitted, sheer dress with lace appliqués and the other a whimsical, more modern sheath with a long flowy skirt for dancing. The 33-year-old groom, meanwhile, wore a handmade tuxedo by Onik Design, the designer behind many of his DWTS outfits.

The ceremony featured bridesmaid gowns from Amsale Bridesmaids and hair by VOLAIRE Brand Ambassador and lead stylist Dean Banowitz, Russo said.

The couple posed for first look photos prior to the ceremony at Houdini Estate, a property that they pass by almost every day while walking their dog, Ruby, and therefore has special meaning.

Guests, who included DWTS alum Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Drew Scott, and Cheryl Burke, dined on an extensive menu of smoked salmon, red caviar, seared ahi tuna, pork belly, ribeye steak, lamb, avocado salad and charcuterie, among other things.

And because the couple couldn't pick just one cake flavor, they chose five: chocolate, vanilla bean, carrot, almond and banana.

Slater and Farber shared their first dance to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." Sheeran wasn't there to perform live, but did record a message for the bride that played during their extravagant first dance.

Guests went home with scented candle and tequila favors from Greenleaf and Casamigos, respectively, while the wedding party left with presents from Gigi New York: fuchsia clutch handbags for the bridesmaids and tan leather wallets for the groomsmen.

Photo credit: ABC/Instagram/Emma Slater