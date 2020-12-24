'Dancing With the Stars' Champion Kaitlyn Bristowe Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Around one month after taking home the Mirrorball trophy on Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, former The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Bristowe shared the news with fans on her Instagram Story on Thursday Dec. 24, revealing that her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, also tested positive.

"Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year," Bristowe captioned a selfie of the couple looking forlorn. "We have Covid." The 35-year-old explained that she and Tartick "had been trying to quarantine before seeing family" and thought they were "making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work." "Negative tests 4 days in a row," she wrote. "The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day."

"Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves," Bristowe's caption continued. "We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us. Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now. We will be ok!! Be safe and happy holidays!!"

Tartick shared a video on his own page of himself explaining the situation and wrote that he and Bristowe "had a responsible quarantine plan in place so that we could see my family for the holiday."

"Shame on us, we didn’t stick to the plan," his caption continued. "We made an adult decision to allow a friend over during the quarantine time bc for a project she was working on she was required to be tested and showed 3 negative tests in a row for her work. On her way home Sunday, her Saturday morning test came in positive."

"You just can never be too cautious and careful," he told his followers. "There’s no outthinking this god awful virus, lesson learned. Thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been impacted by Covid, to those who have endured a challenging 2020, to the healthcare workers putting their lives on the line everyday for others and to those who are family less during the holiday."