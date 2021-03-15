Courtney Love Reveals How She Nearly Died Last Year

✖

Courtney Love is opening up about her scary near-death experience last year. The "Doll Parts" singer got candid about her health scare in an Instagram video over the weekend, revealing she nearly died over the summer from anemia after doctors stigmatized her "for being an addict."

Detailing her experience with her 1 million followers, the singer said she's been "debilitated" and in "indescribable pain" before revealing that in August, when she weighed just 97 pounds, she "almost died in hospital from anemia." Love said she nearly died after she was "stigmatized for being an addict for 9 months by many ill-equipped drs, backwards drs and quacks." During this time, she said, she was "in debilitating acute pain." Thankfully, Love met the "most empathic wise pain management dr.," who she said she is "so grateful for."

Love assured her fans that despite her experience, she is "good now." She also went on to praise the benefits of cannabis and CBD oil, which she said has "removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms . And all the pain." Love admitted she used to "scoff at cannabis," but has since come to see it as "magic. But gods own CBD is a miracle." She also gave a nod to Woody Harrelson for showing her a Popular Mechanics article on the subject touting the benefits of CBD, which she credits for helping her stay "100 percent sober."

"Bear with me as I start to try and have a blast and help others every pain free day !!! I've been basically bedridden . I thought I was broken for sure this time . But I'm ok," she wrote. "So I'm just waking and I'm frail. I'll be strong again soon ! Not as always because this is the period to be mellow and not waste energy on anger, etc. Dropping the rock as we say. A new sort of strong with wisdom and more empathy than I had for people with physical illness."

Love added a long list of hashtags to the post, including Crohn’s disease, though it is unclear if she suffers from the autoimmune disease, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, "causes inflammation of your digestive tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition." Her post received plenty of messages from support, with some of her followers even recounting their own struggles with chronic pain.