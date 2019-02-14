Courteney Cox Shares the Unique Details of How She Lost Her Virginity at 21

Things got personal on The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night, where Courteney Cox revealed that she remained a virgin until she was 21 years old.

Saying that she “didn’t learn anything” about sex from her parents, Cox told Corden and fellow guest Nick Kroll that her mother “didn’t talk to me about one thing that I should have known.”

“I shouldn’t probably say this, but I will. I was a virgin until I was 21. I think I can be proud of that,” she said, as the audience clapped.

At one point in her life, however, Cox’s mom acknowledged the change in her life.

“I remember, I dated the guy for a long time, and my mom was like, ‘OK, I think she’s gonna be with him for a while.’ And she sent me a pair of underwear to try to, you know — womanhood,” she said. “And they were called Olga, and I swear the lace was about three and a half to four inches and then the cotton part. But they were so much better than the ones I was wearing, so I was really backwards when it came to that.”

She said she wore the gifted undies when she lost her virginity, joking that “They were pretty snazzy — I mean, not in this day and age, but, you know.”

“Get that, Coco?” the Friends actress teased, referencing her 14-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, who she shares with ex David Arquette. Cox and Arquette were married from 1999 to 2010, when they separated, and divorced in 2012.

Cox and Snow Patrol band member Johnny McDaid started dating in late 2013, announcing their engagement in June 2014. Although they ended their engagement in 2015, they reunited — and don’t consider themselves to be engaged any longer.

“We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before,” Cox told Ellen DeGeneres last month on the comedian’s eponymous talk show. “Everything’s better.”

She told Jimmy Kimmel that she refers to McDaid as her “partner.”

“My man friend? That’s good,” she said after Kimmel referred to him as such. “I don’t know if that would go over very well. He’s my partner. That’s what he calls it, my partner. And I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say partner unless you’re in the same sex.”

“He’s my guy, he’s my one, but saying partner’s difficult for me,” she later said.