Corey Feldman Names Club Owner as Another Man Who Allegedly Molested Him

On Monday’s episode of Dr. Oz, Corey Feldman divulged the identity of another man he says molested him at a young age: the owner of a teeny bopper club frequented by child stars: Alphy Hoffman.

Hoffman was the owner of Alphy’s Soda Pop Club, an underage club that was popular among Hollywood’s top teen stars like including Drew Barrymore, Ricky Schroder and Alyssa Milano from 1986 to 1989. The establishment was sponsored by New York Seltzer Company, and Feldman and his friend Corey Haim were frequently photographed there.

In an October interview with Matt Lauer, Feldman hinted that nefarious things were going on with the owner of a “teenage soda pop club,” but he did not name Hoffman. On Monday, Oz said Hoffman’s name on the air and asked Feldman to confirm if he had accused Hoffman of molesting him and had recently reported his name to the LAPD. Feldman agreed.

Feldman, who is now 46, went on to describe the incident in detail, saying that he was at a private party held by Alphy Hoffman’s father, Bobby Hoffman, who was a casting director at the time.

“One night I was over there and we were watching a movie and I passed out while I was watching the movie, and when I woke up there was a porn on again. And I was like ‘Man, I’m really tired.’” Feldman said.

“I remember I could barely walk. I don’t know what I was given at that time, but I know that I was really out of it. And we went to the bedroom, and I was kind of passing in and out of it, and then it was like he started doing the same things to me that John [Grissom] had done… I kind of woke up in the middle of it, and I freaked out… I kind of threw him off me and I ran home,” he continued.

Feldman went on to say that he met “the guy that ended up molesting Haim” at one of Hoffman’s parties.

Haim once spoke out about Hoffman and expressed his dislike for the man. In a 2012 Vice interview, the now-deceased friend of Feldman spoke negatively about Hoffman when asked about his experiences as Alphy’s Soda Pop Club.

“I don’t think he was a good person at all… as far as Alphy goes, well, I’m not going to say it now, because people do change. I went through my time, too. I lost complete respect for Alphy Hoffman. Alphy sucks! Point-f–king-blank,” Haim told Vice.

He added, “He’s a piece of s–t! A user. He had all of us and thought he was the s–t.”

Feldman didn’t answer when Oz asked whether or not he believes Hoffman abused Haim as a child.

Feldman said he met Hoffman when he was 12 years old. “He came to my house to pick me up in his car, and I had heard rumors that he threw the coolest parties in town and he was very connected.”

“When you got an invite to go to Bobby Hoffman’s private party — this was a very big thing. And the fact that his son was coming to pick me up himself, was also a very big thing, and my mom ushered me into the car and said ‘go have fun’.”

Feldman previously appeared on Dr. Oz and named actor John Grissom as another high-powered member of Hollywood who molested him at a young age. Grissom has appeared in the 1980s movies License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, both of which starred Feldman.

With Oz’s encouragement, Feldman reached out the LAPD, who said they had no record of specific names from a report Feldman filed in the ’90s. LAPD said they would investigate Feldman’s claims earlier this month, then later said they were prevented from doing so due to statute of limitations.

In October, Feldman announced his plan to crowdfund $10 million to produce a film that would expose and take down a pedophile ring of powerful men in Hollywood who Feldman claims molested him and Haim, who later died of suicide, when they were young boys.