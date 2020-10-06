Clark Middleton, 'The Blacklist' and 'Twin Peaks' Actor, Dead at 63

✖

Actor Clark Middleton, who has appeared in The Blacklist and Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 63. According to Variety, his cause of death was due to West Nile Virus. His wife, Elissa, confirmed the tragic news in a statement.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 – beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend," Elissa wrote. "Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure. Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities." Middleton has appeared in numerous projects over the years. He first began working as an actor in 1983, which is when he made his theatrical debut in three plays alongside late Broadway star Geraldine Page.

Middleton most recently appeared on The Blacklist during its latest season. Over the years, he appeared on the show as the irritable DMV boss Glen Carter. In response to this news, Jon Bokenkamp, a writer on The Blacklist, issued a statement about Middleton's passing. "I'm heartbroken. Besides being a truly unique and gifted actor, Clark was simply an incredible guy in every way," Bokenkamp wrote. "He was a whip-smart film nut. He loved his work with a passion. And he was insanely generous of spirit … I know his entire family at The Blacklist is devastated by this news. Clark was one of the good ones, and we lost him way too soon."

Middleton's former co-star on The Path, Aaron Paul, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor. On Monday night, Paul wrote that he wasn't sure where to begin about Middleton and added that he was "heartbroken" to learn of his passing. "Clark Middleton loved to act more than anyone I have ever met in my life and he was damn good at it," he wrote. "I had the privilege to work with him for many years and became dear friends with him through the process. He loved people and he knew movies. Like nobody I have ever met before. He loved movies and TV and was proud to be in this business. He was a fighter and a beautiful one at that. He always kept his head up no matter the circumstances." Paul ended his message by writing that he will love and miss Middleton. He added, "Thank you for giving it your all no matter what. I hate that I am writing this right now. I don't know what else to do. Rest In Peace you wonderful man you."