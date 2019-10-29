Christie Brinkley’s Ex Peter Cook, 60, Now Engaged to 21-Year-Old Co-Ed

Thirteen years after their split, Christie Brinkley‘s ex-husband, Peter Cook, is set to move on to his third wife. The 60-year-old has reportedly proposed to Alba Jancou, who is a 21-year-old co-ed, according to Page Six. The outlet shares that the engagement occured in September when he got down on one knee in Greece.

Brinkley called off the couple’s marriage after learning of his infidelity. She discovered that he was having an affair with a his office clerk, who was 18-years-old at the time. In fact, Cook’s second marriage to Suzanne Shaw went down the same path as the two divorced because Shaw sensed he had a thing for young women. They were together for two years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cook and Jancou first began dating when Page Six revealed their status over the summer. Jancou happens to be the same age his daughter, and recent evictee on Dancing With The Stars, Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss,” Cook said.

Meanwhile, Christie Brinkley hasn’t remarried since their divorce was finalized in 2008.

Brinkley was prepared to appear on this season of Dancing With The Stars until an injury derailed her hopes of competing on the ABC dancing competition.

Due to her last minute removal, there wasn’t much time to get another celebrity into the fold, which opened the day for her daughter to replace her just in time for opening night. Brinkley-Cook impressed despite limited practice time and saw herself rise to the top of the scoring charts.

She ended up getting her highest score of the season last week with three 9s for an overall score of 27. Despite the high mark, the fans didn’t keep her out of the bottom two where stood next to another surprise low-scorer, Ally Brooke, who has been among the highest scoring dancers of the season.

Brinkley-Cook’s exit came as a shock to everyone, including her mother. Brinkley shared a message on her Instagram congratulating her daugther after filling in for her.

“Dear Sailor and Val, Thank you for your work that brought us beauty and joy! May you both always have a song in your heart that keeps you dancing with wild abandon thru a grateful life of exhilarating joy!”

She continued: “You don’t need to be on a tv show to keep smiling and dancing…and that’s the ultimate prize! Here are a few random happy snippets of videos I shot from your rehearsals guaranteed to put a smile on everyone’s face!”