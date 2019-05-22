Chrissy Teigen Issues Sarcastic Apology for Spoiling ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

Chrissy Teigen is sorry she’s not sorry for “spoiling” The Voice winner for some fans after her husband John Legend took home the singing competition title with contestant Maelyn Jarmon.

truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay. But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2019

The model and Cravings cookbook author shared a facetious tweet after retweeting The Voice’s official Twitter account announcing Legend’s victory. She wrote that next time Legend “wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited.”

A bit later, she doubled down. “Well it looks like we are now being penalized for my spoiler and the award has been taken away and given to [host] Carson Daly. Again I apologize,” she joked.

In her initial tweet “spoiling” the live TV show, she retweeted The Voice account announcing Legend and Jarmon as the winners. “OH MY GODDDDDDDD!! WOOHOO!!!” she wrote. In another, she retweeted another of The Voice‘s tweets showing Legend and Jarmon onstage in the midst of flying confetti and wrote, “this is literally the happiest I’ve ever seen John ever????”

Fans responded to Teigen’s sarcastic apology with plenty of reaction GIFs in her own likeness.

“Truly everyone needs to get a grip. IF U CARE THAT MUCH STAY OFF TWITTER [people],” one Twitter user wrote.

“People need to either mute the hashtag or stay offline if they don’t wanna be spoiled. If you’re on Twitter and think you’re not going to be spoiled by a TV show currently airing, you’re gonna have a bad time,” someone else said.

“This is the greatest apology ever,” another wrote.

“Your husband is on The Voice? Spoiler alert!!!!” someone cracked.

The season 16 win was the first for Legend, who joined this season as a first-time coach on the singing competition. After viewers crowned Jarmon as the winner, she and Legend opened up to reporters backstage about their plans for the future.

“I think it gave us an advantage to stand out being the only woman, and only non country artist,” Legend told Entertainment Tonight of Jarmon, who beat out fellow finalists Andrew Sevener, Dexter Roberts and Gyth Rigdon, all coached by Blake Shelton.

“But when you have Maelyn on your team, she’s supposed to win The Voice. Her voice is supposed to win,” Legened added. “That’s why it’s called The Voice.”

Jarmon added that she’s “trying to take this whole process one step at a time.”

“All I know is that I will work very hard and I’m ready to hit the ground running. So whatever it is, I’m ready for it,” Jarmon said. “I want to release music and tour and I know that’s in the cards. How it’s gonna play out, I’m not sure. But I’m okay with that too. I’m ready to go with the flow.”

