Chrissy Teigen Gushes Over ‘Top Chef’ Host Padma Lakshmi’s Stunning Bikini Photo

While Chrissy Teigen is well known for her famous clapbacks at internet trolls, she’s making headlines now for gushing over fellow celebrity and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi. The gorgeous host shared a stunning bikini photo of herself on Twitter as she rocked a black string bikini with sunglasses and an updo, and Teigen couldn’t help but to show a girl some love! The model commented with a memory she has of the two from 10 years ago and how fascinated she was with Lakshmi at the time.

I remember seeing you at a party in Miami like 10 years ago. Everyone was miami decked out but you were in a long dress and barefoot with barely any makeup on, and just floating like you were on skates. I was like “that. is my hero” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2020

“I remember seeing you at a party in Miami like 10 years ago,” Teigen recalled. “Everyone was miami decked out but you were in a long dress and barefoot with barely any makeup on,and just floating like you were on skates. I was like ‘that. is my hero.’”

Lakshmi’s photo was shared from her vacation in the Dominican Republic, and while she rocked her tan physique so well, what makes the image more empowering is that she posted it just a few months after she said she was over the obsession with dieting because “at this point in” her career, “it shouldn’t be about what I look like.”

“At the end of the day it’s just about feeling comfortable,” she told Us Weekly at the Emmy’s while walking the red carpet. “I am done trying to squeeze my bum into something that is too small. I don’t care — it shouldn’t be about what I look like at this point in my career.”

While the two may not have been friends back in the day when Teigen first gazed Lakshmi’s way, they are now. The 49-year-old even spoke about Teigen and her husband, John Legend, on Busy Philipps’ show Busy Tonight, telling a story of when the Legend and Teigen attended a dinner at Lakshmi’s house one night.

“They’re so cute, those two,” Lakshmi said. “They came to dinner at my house once, and I have a terrace off my living room and you know, at one point I looked over and they were just out on the grass making out. Her legs were like everywhere and I was like, there are other people here.”