Chris Rock Blames Nancy Pelosi, Democrats for Coronavirus Because They Were Focused on Impeachment

Comedian and actor Chris Rock has spoken out about the impact that coronavirus has had on the U.S., blaming Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for the pandemic because they were focused on Trump's impeachment. While speaking to The New York Times, Rock hurled the majority of fault at Democrats, while calling Trump a "5-year-old." His position is that the impeachment hearings of 2019 pulled the focus away from the 2020 viral pandemic.

"It was totally up to Pelosi and the Democrats. Their thing was, 'We’re going to get him impeached,' which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in. Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the 5-year-old," Rock said. He then went on to compare the situation to the film The Last Emperor. "Did you ever see that movie The Last Emperor, where like a 5-year-old is the emperor of China? There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats' fault. Because you knew that the emperor was 5 years old," Rock explained. "And when the emperor’s 5 years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, 'OK, this is what we’re really going to do.'"

As a Chris Rock fan, I'm deeply disappointed by this ridiculous take. Whatever you think about impeachment - which, in my view, was totally justified - it has nothing, ZERO, to do with Trump's coronavirus (non) response. https://t.co/2hIiOX6bjx — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 17, 2020

Rock went on to say, "Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies. Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it’s all fake news." He also double-downed on his criticism of Trump, saying, "Part of the reason we’re in the predicament we’re in is, the president’s a landlord. No one has less compassion for humans than a landlord. And we’re shocked he’s not engaged."

Rock also commented on the state of the nation and shared his stance on racism plaguing America. "It’s real. It’s not going away," he offered. "I said this before, but Obama becoming the president, it’s progress for white people. It’s not progress for Black people."

The comedian continued, "It’s the Jackie Robinson thing. It’s written like he broke a barrier, as if there weren’t Black people that could play before him. And that’s how white people have learned about racism. They think, when these people work hard enough, they’ll be like Jackie. And the real narrative should be that these people, the Black people, are being abused by a group of people that are mentally handicapped. And we’re trying to get them past their mental handicaps to see that all people are equal."