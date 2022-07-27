Chris Cuomo Joins Fall Primetime Lineup on New Network Following CNN Exit

Chris Cuomo is returning to TV. The former CNN anchor has been tapped by News Nation, the startup cable network owned by Nexstar Media, to host a show in primetime this fall. The TV gig will mark Cuomo's first since he was fired by CNN last year amid an investigation of sexual harassment claims against his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

At this time, details of the show, including a premiere date, have not been released. Confirming the news Tuesday, Cuomo commended NewsNation in a press release, sharing, "NewsNation believes in the work I am doing with the Chris Cuomo Project." Cuomo added that he looks "forward to building something special here – covering news wherever it happens and having conversations that cater to common concerns and solutions rather than political parties or the political circus."

NewsNation has earned high-praise from multiple media watchdog groups by remaining true to its mission to bring viewers the fact-based news that impacts their lives without opinion or bias," ean Compton, Nexstar Media Inc.'s President of Networks, added. "Chris joins our growing team of seasoned, award-winning journalists and will further our efforts to continue to ensure fairness and transparency in our news reporting and talk shows."

The project will mark Cuomo's first since CNN suspended and then fired him in December 2021. The move came after New York Attorney General Letitia James released thousands of new pages of evidence from her office's investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Andrew. Those documents revealed that Cuomo took an active hand in helping his brother defend himself. Cuomo later stepped down from his SiriusXM radio show.

The former CNN anchor addressed the scandal during a Tuesday appearance on Dan Abrams Live, which marked his first televised appearance since he left CNN. He told Abrams that he "never contacted any media who were covering my brother to try to affect their coverage." Reflecting on his time with CNN, he added, "being number one at CNN was a proud moment for me. It mattered more to me than I knew at the time when I was doing the job."

In addition to his upcoming NewsNtion primetime debut, Cuomo last week launched a new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project. During the podcast's two-hour debut, titled "Free Agent, Sean Penn, Andrii Yermak, and Ukraine," Cuomo addressed his more than seven-month-long absence from the media, telling listeners, "I'm sorry it took this long. But as you may know, this has been an interesting few months for me. Some hardship, yes, but also a renewed sense of purpose."