Chip and Joanna Gaines Make Major Announcement Revealing Plans for Opening a Hotel in Texas

Fixer Upper fans taking the pilgrimage to Waco, Texas, to see anything and everything Chip and Joanna Gaines-related will soon have another stop to add to their checklist: the couple’s new hotel, which they announced this week will be opening in the city’s downtown.

“Hey everyone, we are excited we finally get to share the news with you,” Joanna said in a video, turning to husband Chip in a goofy video featuring Chip repeatedly butchering the punch line to the big news. At one point, he runs away and returns in a bright red bellhop uniform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, here we are to announce … We’re gonna have a hotel in downton Waco, Texas, just a few short blocks from the Silos,” Chip said in the clip.

“If you’ve followed our work, you might notice a pattern — that time and time again, Chip and I are drawn to projects that emphasize the value of home,” Joanna wrote on her blog, explaining that she and Chip decided to take on the project because “it bridges what we’re most passionate about — home, hospitality, and restoration.”

She explained that through the design process, they hope to create a place that serves as “an extension of the way we feel about our own home and all it represents to us, and that every guest who comes to stay would experience that same sense of belonging and community.”

“What it really comes down to is our desire to create a place where people feel welcomed home,” she wrote.

To achieve their boutique-style hotel dream, the couple will work with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners on renovating a nearly 100-year-old building this fall, aiming to breathe new life into the 53,000-square-foot property, which is a former county office building. Joanna said in the clip that the hotel will be open for business sometime in 2021.

Joanna wrote that she and Chip were “amazed by the unique architecture and how much of it was still intact” upon first touring the building. “Instantly, we knew we wanted to be a part of making this place sing again.”

The plan is to transform the historic building into a three-story hotel, complete with a grand ballroom, restaurant, cafe, rooftop terrace and more, all while preserving the building’s history.