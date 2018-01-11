Chelsea Handler Blasted for ‘Anti-Gay’ Lindsey Graham Tweet

Former talk-show host Chelsea Handler has come under fire for an “anti-gay” tweet she directed at U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

In the tweet, Handler wrote,” I just [saw] the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday. Hey, [Lindsey Graham] what kind of d— s—ing video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

Many have come out to blast Handler for her comments, and have even accused her of being “homophobic,” according to Variety.

Former Lt. Governor of South Carolina, André Bauer, responded to the comedian.

“When and where has having a little class and dignity gone? Has lack of vocabulary and ability to express differences in opinion gone to only being able to use inflammatory/slanderous words?” Bauer said.

That Chelsea Handler is a real class act. pic.twitter.com/lm0KXAUZNf — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 11, 2018

“Just reported this explicitly anti-gay tweet. Odds on twitter doing something? Less than zero. If a conservative said this they would be suspended immediately,” said Chris Barron, conservative political strategist.

“Why would anyone want her censored? Her demeanor, sense of tact, and level of intelligence define her as a classic liberal icon. She is the gift that keeps on giving to Republicans. And, of course, there is that YouTube video,” actor James Woods sarcastically wrote.

“Apparently homophobic slurs are ok as long as they’re against a Republican,” wrote Harry Khachatrian, Daily Wire contributor.

“Why does the left still think vile misogyny and homophobia is still acceptable, so long as it’s aimed at conservatives?” fired off Paul Joseph Watson, Infowars editor.

Fans and followers of Handler took issue with her comments as well.

Keep being a voice for the Democrats while you use homosexuality as an insult. The @GOP will gladly take the LGBT votes. — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) January 11, 2018

“This woman’s language and fantasy life is a sad one. She’s all used up – in every way. Most mature people don’t care what other adults do in private, but if private knowledge is used to cause pain or humiliation we avoid the abusers. That means you, Chelsea, the ‘over-handled,’” said one Twitter user.

Finally, there has been a small number of people defending the comedian, arguing that they don’t believe she intended the comments to come across they way they have been taken.

“She wasn’t using being gay as an insult. Maybe if you were better at reading comprehension you would know this,” argued one fan. “She was telling him to come out of the closet instead of allowing yourself to be compromised.”