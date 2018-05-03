Charlie Rose Under Scrutiny After Dozens More Women Allege Sexual Misconduct

Charlie Rose is under a significant amount of scrutiny after dozens more woman have come forward to accused the former news anchor of sexual harassment.

A new report details that since as far back as 1976 there have been more than 100 people who worked with Rose that claimed his inappropriate behavior had been known and brought to the attention of superiors, according to Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Allegations against Rose first surfaced publicly in November of 2017. Following the allegations of sexual misconduct that came out against the veteran interviewer, PBS decided to cancel the Charlie Rose show.

“In light of yesterday’s revelations, PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and cancelled distribution of his programs. PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect,” PBS said at the time. The series first began airing in 1991.

PBS’ decision came on the heels of CBS’s announcement that they too had let Rose go, effectively ending his 5-year-run as a co-host of CBS This Morning as well as a 60 Minutes correspondent.

Rose’s fallout was brought on by eight women who came forward with claims that Rose had either sexually assaulted them by groping their bodies, or had displayed sexually inappropriate behavior.

After the allegations became public, the 76-year-old released a statement of apology for his actions.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate,” Rose said. “I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives,” he added.

Following the new report, CBS News provided a statement saying, “Since we terminated Charlie Rose, we’ve worked to strengthen existing systems to ensure a safe environment where everyone can do their best work.”

Rose is also reported to have responded to the new allegations and claims, telling the Washington Post via email, “Your story is unfair and inaccurate.”