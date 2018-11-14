Chance the Rapper Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend in July 4th Proposal

Chance the Rapper finally popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley — and she said yes.

The “No Problem” lyricist announced Wednesday in a tweet that Corley said yes after he asked her to marry him at Fourth of July barbecue.

“Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?” he asked on bended knee as family and friends cheer in the background in a video that was posted on Instagram.

The couple, who have been dating off and on since 2013, welcomed daughter Kensli in September 2015. The 25-year-old grabbed Kensli for a group hug as Corley accepted his proposal.

“She said yes,” wrote Chance, whose given name is Chancellor Jonathan Bennett.

She said yes 🔗 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 5, 2018

Fans celebrated the exciting moment on Twitter, with one person remembering lyrics from Chance’s song “All We Got,” when he raps, “Tryna turn my baby mama to my fiancée / She like music, she from Houston like Aunti Yoncé / Man my daughter couldn’t have a better mother / If she ever find another, he better love her.”

“He did it y’all,” one person tweeted.

“Tryna turn my baby mama into my fiancée “ – Chance The Rapper “All We Got” He did it y’all 😭😭 @chancetherapper 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jIke8wC0li — Jan’na 🍉 (@jmcguire1997) July 5, 2018

“CHANO THE HUSBAND,” someone else wrote. “CONGRATS BRO!”

CHANO THE HUSBAND

CONGRATS BRO! pic.twitter.com/QTY1o1jlUz — king melik 🌹 (@thekingmelik) July 5, 2018

“Got me cheesing. Congrats brotha,” someone else said.

Got me cheesing. Congrats brotha — Miko Jao (@TheOfficialMiko) July 5, 2018

On Corley’s birthday in May, the rapper posted an emotional Instagram caption dedicated to his future fiancée alongside a series of photos of the two of them.

“From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I’m forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe. Happy Birthday,” Chance wrote.

The two have overcome their fair share of obstacles to get to this point, with Corley even filing for sole custody of their daughter at one point a few months after she gave birth to Kensli, reports the New York Daily News.

At the time of Kensli’s birth, Chance wrote on Instagram about what it meant to be father.

“I love this time in my life, and I’ve learned to love better because of it,” he wrote at the time. “I wanted make a grandiose and poetic statement with her weight and size and DOB to show how much this means to me, but I think it’d be more appropriate and fatherly of me to just say thanks to those who helped us during this pregnancy.”

He embraced fatherhood so much that he even appeared on a December episode of Sesame Street to give a shout-out to his daughter who would be watching at home. In a video he shared on Twitter, Chance is surrounded by some Sesame Street favorites like Elmo and the Cookie Monster. The muppet gang shares a sweet greeting to Kensli.

Just got done at work, see ya soon baby. pic.twitter.com/tFskWH8bVk — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 12, 2017

“Hey, will you give her a hug from us?” Abby Cadabby asks.

“I will give you a big hug when I get home, baby. Can’t wait to see you,” Chance said into the camera.

“Will you give her a cookie from me?” the Cookie Monster asked.

“You can have plenty of cookies,” Chance said. “And chocolate milk.”

