Cameron Boyce’s ‘Grown Ups’ Co-Star Nadji Jeter Honors ‘Little Brother for Life’ With Heartfelt Tributes

Following the news of Cameron Boyce‘s passing on Sunday morning, the Grown Ups actor’s co-star, Nadji Jeter took to social media with a plethora of messages dedicated to the 20-year-old, expressing his heartbreak over the sudden loss.

Jeter, who played the role of Andre McKenzie in the humorous franchise helmed by comedic icons like, Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, took to Twitter Sunday to express the hurt he was feeling over the tragic news.

“I lost my little brother [Cameron Boyce],” he wrote, starting at 5:10 a.m. ET to his account. In a tweet that followed just seconds later, Jeter wrote, “I love you little bro” alongside the hashtag, “b-boy truth,” tagging Boyce’s account. What followed almost five hours later was a tweet by Jeter noting he was “sicc” (sic) over the news.

In the hours since, Jeter took to Twitter to share a number of images from the set of the two Grown Ups films from 2010 and 2013, and behind-the-scenes moments.

Fans of the two young stars took to the comments section of Jeter’s heartfelt messages to express their condolences.

“Stay strong,” one fan wrote. “He was an amazing person.”

“This one hurt,” added another, while another chimed in: “Really sorry for your loss man he’s in a better place now.”

Before hopping off social media, Jeter posted one last image of himself with Boyce, alongside the caption “Truth.”

Boyce’s on-screen father, Sandler, from the two comedies, took to Twitter Sunday morning to express his heartbreak over the loss, admitting how much his heart was broken and that he “loved that kid.”

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and and most decent kid around,” Sandler shared in a note posted to the account. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Grown Ups 2 co-star, Nick Swardson also commented on the loss, retweeting Sandler’s message with the caption, “Heart broken. He was the kindest.”

Boyce’s death was revealed late Saturday night by family, revealing how the 20-year-old — who just celebrated his birthday on May 28 — died in his sleep due to a seizure brought on by “an ongoing medical condition.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the Boyce family rep told ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

