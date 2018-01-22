Busy Philipps Moved to Tears on 10-Year Anniversary of Heath Ledger’s Death

Monday was a difficult day for many in Hollywood, as it marked the 10th anniversary of Heath Ledger‘s shocking death in 2008. Busy Philipps remembered her friend in a tearful video on Instagram.

Philipps posted a series of emotional videos in her Instagram story while driving with MGMT’s “Time to Pretend” playing in the background.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was just driving and I was thinking about my friend Heath who died 10 years ago and this song came on, ‘Time to Pretend,’ ” she said in the video, reports PEOPLE. “It came out after he passed away and I remember when it came out, because [I thought] it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, every time I hear this song… it’s weird.”

The 38-year-old Philipps was a close friend of Ledger’s and is also best friends with his partner at the time, fellow Dawson’s Creek actress Michelle Williams.

Ledger was 28 years old when he died on Jan. 22, 2008 from a drug overdose. He is survived by his daughter with Williams, 12-year-old Matilda. Ledger received a posthumous Oscar for playing The Joker in The Dark Knight.

In 2016, Williams told PEOPLE that Philipps is her best friend.

“She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there,” Williams said at the time.

Two days after Ledger’s death, The New York Daily News reported that Philipps was the only friend waiting for her at her apartment.

Philipps has documented their friendship on Instagram. In Dec. 2016, she posted a 2001 photo of them together right next to a current photo.

“I love that we almost always stand on the same side of each other,” Philipps wrote. “Also, can I just say-we aren’t at a costume party in 2001. That’s legit how we were dressed for a regular night out. I guess I really was my character from Cougartown? And thank God my eyebrows grew back.”

Naomi Watts, who dated Ledger from 2002 to 2004, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Australian actor.

“Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original,” Watts wrote. “Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit.”