Bryan Cranston Fully Commits To His Red Nose Day Stunt

Red Nose Day is about the children and each year celebrities come out and get audiences involved in raising money for children in poverty.

This year NBC asked Chris Hardwick to host the special, which featured tons of content like the short sequel to Love Actually as well as Arrow’s Stephen Amell taking on the American Ninja Warrior obstacle course.

But one of the most appealing aspects come in the form of Bryan Cranston taking a swim in the cold New York City weather. No, the actor didn’t jump in a body of water willingly, but he did offer himself up as bait to a tank of water if users donated a certain amount of money to the Red Nose Day foundation.

The special only aired for an hour, giving viewers that much time to raise $30 million. If the goal was reached Cranston went in the water. And unfortunately for him $33,579,029 was raised.

Meanwhile, the actor took a break from promoting his latest film Wakefield, which is adapted from an E.L. Doctorow short story originally published in the New Yorker.

The film stars Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner and is about a disgruntled family man’s retreat into hermit-like introspection.

Wakefield is now in theaters in New York and will have a wider release May 26.

