Brooke Burke Shows She’s Moving on From Dave Charvet in Bikini Instagram Snaps

Just days after filing for divorce from husband David Charvet, Brooke Burke is stepping out of her comfort zone and having some fun in the sun.

Burke filed for divorce from Charvet, her husband of six years, on Friday, but that has not stopped the former Dancing with the Stars host from showing that she is not going to allow her ending marriage to stop her from moving on, the 46-year-old taking to Instagram to share a series of photos of her enjoying some time outside.

“Here comes the sun,” the Playboy cover girl captioned the first of three images she posted to her account Tuesday, followed by a second picture of her perched atop a railing in a bright yellow bikini.

“Good morning Tuesday,” Burke captioned the image. ‘2nd episode of ‘I Dare You’ you’re not gonna believe this one @tvland OMG!!! Stepping out of my comfort zone, and jumping in.”

The 46-year-old model also posted an image of herself doing yoga with the backdrop of a setting sun, though all that is visible is her silhouette.

“Dusk moments in yoga to stretch, breathe, play the pause & reset my body. I just posted a fun flow with @laynadakinyoga. Join us on my app Any morning to start your day right. I’ll take you to @sweatyoga & help stretch into the best space. #brookeburkebody link in bio let’s start today. Yoga, BootyBurn, sexy abs, cardio parties, bikini body,” she wrote.

On Monday, Burke broke her silence and opened up about her divorce from Charvet, who she married in an island wedding in St. Barts in 2011 after a years-long engagement.

“You may have heard that David and I are divorcing. We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family,” Burke wrote on ModernMom, adding that she is “deeply saddened” by the decision.

“Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so,” she continued. “We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

Burke wrote that there was nothing “scandalous” about the breakup and that she and Charvet are finding “new ways” to remain a family.

“There was nothing sensational that caused this divorce and nothing scandalous will surface, please believe that we are just finding new ways to remain a loving family.

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons. It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change. I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love.”

Charvet, who previously starred in Baywatch and Melrose Place and now owns Jones Builders Group in Malibu, has not yet commented on the split.