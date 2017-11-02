Britney Spears Has a Wardrobe Malfunction During Vegas Show

Britney Spears showed off more of her body than she likely intended to at her latest Las Vegas residency show. On Wednesday night, the 35-year-old pop superstar suffered a major wardrobe malfunction.

During one of her performances, the “Toxic” songstress was wearing a lingerie ensemble that consisted of a series of straps crisscrossing her midsection. While dancing, the top came down and revealed her left breast. See the photos of the incident on Daily Mail here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Britney Spears Throws It Back to ‘Baby One More Time’ in New Video

As she moved across the stage at the AXIS, the mother of two accidentally flashed her nipple to the audience.

This isn’t the first time that Spears has suffered a serious wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage. Back in February, she experienced a similar incident when her sparkly green bodysuit flashed her chest.

Spears only has 7 shows left in her Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood. Her stay in Sin City will come to an end with a show on New Year’s Eve. She kicked off the residency in December 2013 and is ending her run four years later this coming December.

More: Britney Spears Performs for First Time in Las Vegas Since Shooting

The setlist for her show includes Spears’ hits such as “…Baby One More Time,” “Piece of Me,” “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Work B–h” and “Toxic.”