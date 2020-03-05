Britney Spears’ Son Jayden’s Instagram’s Shut Down After Attempting to Break Mom Free

Britney Spears’ son Jayden James recently joined Instagram, but his page was shut down this week, after some comments about attempting to help his mom “break free.” As reported by Breathe Heavy, Jayden — who is Spears’ son with ex, Kevin Federline — took to the social media site to do an Instagram Live stream, during which someone made the comment about his celebrity mother, and he reportedly replied, “That’s what I’m trying to do.”

He also took shot verbal jabs at his grandfather, Jamie Spears, calling him a “a big d—,” and adding, “He can go die.” One user allegedly told him to “kill your grandfather,” and he is said to have responded, “Bro, I was thinking the same thing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jayden had a lot of positive things to say other people in his life, however. He praised Spears’ mother, Lynne, saying, “My grandma is literally the best grandma in the universe.” He also spoke highly of his father, calling him the “best dad ever” and “literally Jesus.” The teen also had kind things to say about his mother’s boyfriend Sam Asghari, reportedly referring to him as “a good guy.”

As far as his mother is concerned, Jayden confessed that he has not “seen her doing a lot of music at all.” He went on to say that once asked her to quit music, and she replied, “I might just quit it.”

Jayden’s account has since been set to private, and it’s reported that all his posts have been deleted, potentially indicating that someone from his family was not thrilled about all the he divulged.

The controversial comments come less than a year after Spears fans began a viral movement called “Free Britney,” which consisted of them flooding social media with the hashtag, as they were concerned that she was being held against her will.

According to the hosts of the Britney’s Gram podcast, there was evidence that the singer’s admittance into a mental health program might have been a move related to her ongoing conservatorship that she is legally under. Many fans pointed their fingers at Jamie, who was responsible for her conservatorship, alleging that he was the one having her remanded to the mental health facility.

Months later, Jayden’s brother had an altercation with Jamie which was reported on by Us Weekly. “Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston,” a law enforcement source told the outlet.

“Fortunately, Britney did the right thing and took her boys to safety and away from her father. The whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious,” the source added.

At this time, the family does not appear to have issued a statement on Jayden’s comments.