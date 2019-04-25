Britney Spears Reportedly Checks out of Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears has reportedly checked herself out of the “all-encompassing wellness facility” she had been staying at according to PEOPLE. According to a source, the outlet says Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, picked her up from the facility and drove her home.

The pop star had checked into the facility earlier this month while still remaining active on social media, posting twice, and also leaving the facility during the Easter holiday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wednesday saw Spears share a new workout video to Instagram, revealing she had lost five pounds through her treatment, captioning the video poking fun at her situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 24, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

“Who knew stress would be a great weight loss?” Spears wrote on the social media platform.

Earlier in the week, Spears was spotted getting some frozen yogurt in Santa Monica according to PEOPLE. She would later break her silence about her treatment and some of the rumors swirling around her status.

“Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well,” Spears said in a video Tuesday.

“My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

Part of the reason the pop star was forced to speak out stems from the “Free Britney” movement that sprung up after concerns over treatment were shared among fans. Some fans believed the singer was being “held against her will” according to PEOPLE, leading them to protest outside the West Hollywood City Hall.

“Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things — crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” Spears added in the caption of her video. “Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 23, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT

According to PEOPLE, Spears reportedly made the decision to seek treatment on her own and was still adjusting to a new medicinal regimen that was proving a challenge during the switch. The singer made her decision to check into a facility back on April 3, with sources telling the publication that she needed to focus on herself after her father fell ill and she was forced to step in to care for him.

“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” the source told the outlet. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”

Spears has allegedly been photographed leaving the facility at this point, but her next steps have not been made public just yet.