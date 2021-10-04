‘Bridgerton’ Hair and Makeup Designer, Marc Pilcher, Dies One Month After Winning Emmy

Bridgerton hair and makeup designer, Marc Pilcher, has tragically died just one month after winning an Emmy for his work on the Netflix drama. Entertainment Tonight reports that Pilcher’s death was announced by Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who took to Twitter on Monday to share the sad news. “So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One,” Coughlan wrote. “Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award.”

“It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do,” Coughlan continued, then stating that Pilcher’s death was related to Covid-19. “Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others.” The actress concluded her message, “My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda [J. Pearce], Lou [Bannell], Adam [James Phillips], Hollie [Williams], Tanya [Couper] and Claire [Matthews]. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer and Emmy Winner Marc Pilcher Dies at 53 of COVID https://t.co/JeJXs2iSUS — Variety (@Variety) October 4, 2021

Netflix has since issued a statement on Pilcher’s death, telling ET, “We are saddened by the loss of Marc Pilcher. A phenomenal talent, his work on Bridgerton was unrivaled, and he was a much-loved member of the crew. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes has also spoken out about Pilcher’s death, taking to Twitter to memorialize the late hare and makeup artist. “The passing of Marc Pilcher is beyond words,” Rhimes tweeted. “I will forever be in awe of the incredible hairstyling and makeup work that he brought to Bridgerton. My heart goes out to his loved ones as we lost him way too soon.

Pilcher’s death comes merely weeks after he won an Emmy for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, for his work on Bridgerton. During his award acceptance speech, Pilcher praised the series, calling it “the most exciting project for me to work on, to create for all of our beautiful cast.” Prior to working on the hit Netflix period drama, Pilcher worked on a number of major motion pictures, including The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Mary Queen of Scots. He also previously earned an Acadamy Award nomination for his work on Beauty and the Beast.