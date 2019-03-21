‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Jacqueline Macinnes Wood Expecting First Child

Jacqueline Macinnes Wood is expecting her first child with husband Elan Ruspoli.

The Bold and the Beautiful star made the surprise announcement during a recent day on set during a scene that called for her to walk down a catwalk in lingerie from Forrester Creations’ Intimates line, shocking her castmates when she dropped the news that she is five and a half months pregnant

“I just wanna let you all know: your girl is pregnant!” Wood announced, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I am pregnant!”

The news shocked and surprised her castmates, who recently reunited for their first group photo in years, though they were quick to offer up congratulations to the mom-to-be.

“I’m so surprised. I had no idea. And it’s super weird because I work with her all the time,” Courtney Hope said.

Baad Bell, The Bold and the Beautiful executive producer and head writer, was not as surprised by the news, as he had been given a heads up prior to the announcement.

“She told me about a month ago, and she told me in person [and] came up to my office,” he revealed. “I’m thrilled. I’m a father of four kids myself, and she’s just fallen in love with her husband and now she’s falling in love again with a child. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful thing.”

Wood and Ruspoli eloped in July after having announced their engagement in November. The little one on the way will be their first child together, and Wood is already seeking out parenting advice from her castmates and The Bold and the Beautiful crew members.

“I’ll probably go to Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook… there is a lot of people here that I know are going to give me really good advice,” she said. “There are people that I can lean on.”

“I am still shaking, my hands are shaking, my body is shaking, but it’s such a surreal, beautiful moment and I am happy to do it with people that I love,” she said. “[I’m excited about] how much love I am going to give. I feel like I am a happy, positive person, and its the most beautiful, yet scary new chapter because of the amount of love that I am going to give this child.”

As for how the pregnancy will affect Wood’s onscreen counterpart Steffy Forrester, it will not be written into the show, as Steffy recently had a baby.

“[You’re going to see] Steffy holding things, Steffy behind desks. Whatever work wants to throw at me, I am game,” Wood said.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.