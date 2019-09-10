Bobby Brown Kicked off JetBlue Flight After Alleged Altercation Involving Alcohol

Bobby Brown was reportedly removed from a JetBlue flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Monday after an incident that allegedly involved alcohol.

TMZ reports that Brown was sitting in first class when he was involved in an altercation before the plane took off, which resulted in everyone on the plane being ordered to deplane. Brown was held at the entrance door to wait while police arrived to speak with him, and when they did, he reportedly yelled that he had to travel to his brother’s funeral.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to sources and witnesses, Brown admitted to drinking before boarding but “was not disruptive and did not interfere with the flight crew.” He also allegedly “did not make a fuss when he was told he couldn’t have a drink” and while it is unknown whether he was intoxicated, he was “passive.”

The rest of the passengers were eventually allowed back on the plane, though Brown was not, and the flight was delayed for almost an hour.

Ultimately, the singer missed the flight, though he was later issued a refund.

A rep from JetBlue told TMZ that Brown was “removed from the aircraft prior to departure after crewmembers observed indications of intoxication. The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. In this instance, the customer was offered a seat on a later flight. The customer declined and was issued a refund.”

Brown’s brother Tommy passed away in 2016, one year after his daughter, Bobbi Kristina. In July, Brown honored the four-year anniversary of her death by sharing a letter to his daughter, which he addressed to his “baby girl.”

“Every day I hold you close to my heart,” he wrote. “I think about so many of the things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady. I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl more and more every day. So loved and so missed.”

The letter also referenced the The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Foundation, the domestic violence shelter the family founded after the 22-year-old’s death.

“In keeping the flame burning, our family has started The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House foundation that is doing great things to help others in need, the way you would have if you were here,” Brown continued. “Krissi, on this special day, we honor you, we love you and we shine a light on your memory.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring