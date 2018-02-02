Bo Derek Defends Kim Kardashian Amid ‘Bo West’ Braid Controversy

Kim Kardashian was accused of cultural appropriation accrediting the blonde cornrows she coined “Bo Derek” braids to the iconic white actress, but now Derek herself is coming to the reality personality’s defense.

Derek, now 61, adopted the traditional African hairstyle known as Fulani braids in the 1979 film 10, which featured an iconic scene Kardashian attempted to recreate in a photo shoot she revealed Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian, 37, went so far as to coin the hairstyle “Bo West” braids on Instagram.

But Derek thinks the tribute was flattering, not a dig at the Fulani women who created the hairstyle.

“Hey! It’s just a hairstyle that I wore in the movie ’10’ [Kim Kardashian] calls it the Bo Derek because she copied my pattern of braids,” she tweeted Thursday.

Hey! It’s just a hairstyle that I wore in the movie “10” @KimKardashian calls it the Bo Derek because she copied my pattern of braids. I copied it from Ann-Margret’s backup singer from her Vegas Sho. And we all copied Queen Nofretari. I hope Her Royal Highness is flattered. pic.twitter.com/UuQkh8VKOi — Bo Derek (@boderek) January 31, 2018

“I copied it from Ann-Margret’s backup singer from her Vegas Sho,” she continued. “And we all copied Queen Nofretari. I hope Her Royal Highness is flattered.”

One fan tweeted in response to the actress’ message that while she has credited the origin of her classic look, Kardashian did not.

“However unlike you, Kim Kardashian did not acknowledge its history,” the user pointed out. “The reason she called it Bo Derek braids was because she was catching heat on social media. Honestly there wouldn’t be such an outburst if she respected and acknowledged the culture rather than reference them as Bo Derek braids when they are actually called Fulani braids.”

They also brought up the Kardashians’ controversial history with the braids, in which they tried to rename them “boxer braids” to the consternation of many.

“She could have said ‘I wore these Fulani braids in honour of Bo Derek’ but yet again, as this is not the first instance -> ‘boxer braids’, the Kardashian CHOSE to rename the style, which is disrespectful,” they continued.

However unlike you, Kim Kardashian did not acknowledge it’s history. The reason she called it Bo Derek braids was because she was catching heat on social media. Honestly there wouldn’t be such an outburst if she respected and acknowledged the culture rather than reference…. — Bangtan Sauce (@MundaneTeen) January 31, 2018

them as bo derek braids when they are actually called fulani braids. She could have said “I wore these fulani braids in honour of Bo Derek” but yet again, as this is not the first instance -> “boxer braids”😴😩, the Kardashian CHOSE to rename the style which is disrespectful — Bangtan Sauce (@MundaneTeen) January 31, 2018

Photo credit: Twitter/@kimkardashian