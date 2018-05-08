Blake Lively Left 2018 Met Gala Fans in Awe

Blake Lively is always one to watch on the Met Gala red carpet, and this year was no exception as the star showed up to Monday night’s event in her typically stunning style.

This year’s theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and the mom of two delivered on the fashion front in a custom Versace gown accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Christian Louboutin heels.

With its intricate detailing and ornate embellishments, it’s no surprise that Lively’s dress took hundreds of hours to create, with the bodice alone taking over 600 hours to embroider, according to Vogue. Sheer panels on both sides along with a flowing train created even more drama, allowing for the star to make a majorly grand entrance upon her arrival.

In fact, the dress was so big, Lively took a party bus to the gala so her train would fit.

People shares that the 30-year-old accessorized with over $2 million worth of jewelry from Schwartz, which included a custom-made halo with over 100 carats of nude champagne diamonds, a pair of 30-carat Colombian emerald and diamond earrings, several gold bracelets, three diamond and ruby rings and her Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

Twitter instantly lit up upon Lively’s arrival, with many applauding the star for her impeccable fashion sense.

One fan wrote that Lively “might be the only one that knows what she is doing.”

Even Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez applauded the actress’ flawless presentation.

In March, Lively dubbed the look her “favorite dress ever” while speaking to Vogue, a strong statement from a woman who has attended the Met Gala nearly 10 times. She also dished on her collaboration with Schwartz and Louboutin, explaining to Women’s Wear Daily in March that the final look is a group effort.

“I just sent Lorraine Schwartz and Christian Louboutin my dress, and said, ‘Ok let’s do something special,’” she said. “They’re making something custom for it. So it’s kind of nice because I have a bunch of artists around me who I have direct relationships with. It’s sort of a group effort with that. I rely on people who do that for a living rather than outsourcing it to someone else.”

One fan called Lively a “goddess” while another went with all caps to express their feelings.

