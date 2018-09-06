Bindi Irwin Shares Tribute to Father Steve on 12th Anniversary of His Death

Bindi Irwin honored her father Steve Irwin, best known as the Crocodile Hunter, on the 12th anniversary of his death.

It has been more than a decade since the Crocodile Hunter tragically lost his life during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia, and on Monday, his 20-year-old daughter, Bindi, paid tribute to her late-father with a touching Instagram post.

“Together Forever,” Bindi, who is continuing her father’s work in wildlife conservation, captioned the image of her mother Terri, brother Robert, herself, and Steve with his arms wrapped around them.

Bindi’s post came exactly 12 years after Steve Irwin’s Sept. 4, 2006 death, which occurred while he was taking part in the production of the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest. During a break in filming, Irwin had decided to snorkel on the Batt Reef near Queensland, Australia and was stabbed multiple times by a large stingray. Irwin initially believed that he had only suffered a punctured lung, but it was later revealed that the stingray’s barb had pierced his heart.

In April, Bindi opened up about her father’s death after he was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

“It’s been over 10 years now, and the grief is always going to be there, but I think now, it’s moving forward and remembering everything dad worked so hard for,” the Dancing With The Stars winner told Entertainment Tonight. “And this is a celebration of his life and it’s always going to be emotional, but I think these are just happy and proud tears. We miss him so much.”

The Irwin family has certainly continued in Steve’s footsteps, continuing his legacy in the years since his death. Bindi, along with her mother and brother, currently operate the Australia Zoo, where they work with various animals and promote conservation. The trio also continues the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, which was established in 2002 to include and involve others in the protection of injured, threatened, and endangered wildlife.

In October, the Irwin family is expected to make their small-screen debut in Animal Planet’s new series The Irwin Family, marking the trio’s first television appearance together in more than a decade. The series, which draws inspiration from Steve Irwin’s The Crocodile Hunter, will follow Terri, Bindi, and Robert as they continue their conservation efforts at the Australia Zoo and abroad.

The Irwin Family is set to premiere on Animal Planet on Sunday, Oct. 28.