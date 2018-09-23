Bill Cosby Possibly Headed to Jail on Monday

Bill Cosby could be headed to jail as soon as Monday morning, depending on how his sentencing goes.

The disgraced comedian was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault back in April, though he has remained at home in all the time since. Prosecutors wanted Cosby behind bars immediately, though the judge granted him $1 million bail, allowing him to stay at home all summer. According to TMZ, prosecutors are hoping things will go differently at Monday’s sentencing hearing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cosby’s lawyers are expected to ask the judge to let him remain free on bail, as they plan to appeal the conviction. The appeals process could take years, however, and the 81-year-old has yet to set foot in a jail cell. Therefore, prosecutors will reportedly ask that Cosby be taken straight from court to prison.

Inside sources close to the case told TMZ that this will likely be the most heated debate of the hearing. The judge will be asked to decide whether Cosby can wait out the appeals process under house arrest — presumably depending on his lawyers to draw the process out — or go straight to jail for his felony.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday morning. As it stands, Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison. Many grimly assume that the elderly comic would not make it out of the penitentiary.

Bill Cosby is going to die in prison… — ㅤ (@_JusKyle) September 21, 2018



As previously reported, Cosby was convicted of the assault of Andrea Constand, though she is just one of many women to come forward and accuse the comedian. After he was found guilty, Cosby fired all of his attorneys back in June. According Radar Online at the time, he fired “every single one” of his lawyers in preparation for the sentencing.

“He’s angry. They let him down, and these aren’t easy times,” a source told the site.

That was not the first time Cosby had overhauled his representation, either. Joseph P. Green Jr. is the fourth attorney to lead Cosby’s defense since 2015. Cosby and his wife, Camille, have continued to deny every single allegation against him outright. After the conviction, Camille Cosby even condemned the jury for “mob justice.”

“How much longer will we, the majority of the people, tolerate judicial, executive, legislative, media and corporate abuses of power? We, the majority of the people, must make America what it has declared itself to be… a democracy… not to be destroyed by vicious, lying, self-absorbed paradigms of evilness,” 74-year-old Camille said in a public statement. “Once again, an innocent person has been found guilty based on an unthinking, unquestioning, unconstitutional frenzy propagated by the media and allowed to play out in a supposed court of law.”