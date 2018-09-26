Bill Cosby’s First Prison Meal Revealed

Bill Cosby’s first meal after being sentenced to a state prison for sexual assault has been revealed and its somewhat ironic.

According to TMZ, officials at Montgomery County Correctional Facility — where Cosby will spend the next three to 10 years — are having a chicken patty with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, iced tea mix, and vanilla pudding for dessert.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That vanilla pudding is the ironic part due to the fact that a big part of Cosby’s legacy has been his advertisement campaigns for Jell-o pudding.

A fixture in America’s living rooms for nearly half a century is waking up in prison because of his sexual misconduct. A judge sentenced Bill Cosby to three to 10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home nearly 15 years ago. //t.co/79stbA3LFl pic.twitter.com/9yus8QsTte — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 26, 2018

On Tuesday, Cosby was sentenced to prison after being found guilty in April of sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004 during an incident that took place at his home.

.@JerickaDuncan also spoke with prosecutor Kristen Feden, who traveled to Toronto three years ago to interview Constand. Early in the investigation, Feden pressed the DA’s office to charge Cosby, and if not for her, the DA said his team would not have gotten the conviction. pic.twitter.com/KWFF9HbbAv — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 26, 2018

Following the sentencing hearing, Constand’s complete victim impact statement was made public, and in it she recounted the crime she was victim to.

“I had just given my two-month notice at Temple when the man I had come to know as a mentor and friend drugged and sexually assaulted me. Instead of being able to run, jump and pretty much do anything I wanted physically, during the assault I was paralyzed and completely helpless,” she recalled. “I could not move my arms or legs. I couldn’t speak or even remain conscious. I was completely vulnerable, and powerless to protect myself.”

“After the assault, I wasn’t sure what had actually happened but the pain spoke volumes. The shame was overwhelming. Self-doubt and confusion kept me from turning to my family or friends as I normally did,” she continued. “I felt completely alone, unable to trust anyone, including myself.”

She also addressed the fact that “more than 60 other women have self-identified as sexual assault victims of Bill Cosby.”

“We may never know the full extent of his double life as a sexual predator but his decades-long reign of terror as a serial rapist is over,” she added.

Following the sentencing ruling, Cosby was immediately taken into state custody where he will remain until his release.