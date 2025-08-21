Beloved Reality TV Judge Dies: Frank Caprio Was 88

Judge Frank Caprio, nicknamed “The Nicest Judge in the World” for his compassionate rulings, has died of pancreatic cancer. The Caught in Providence star was 88.

Caprio’s Instagram account shared the news of his death on Aug. 20, almost two years after he announced his cancer diagnosis.

“Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer,” the post read. “Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

“He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend,” the post continued. “His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day.”

Caprio’s kindness and humor behind the bench attracted millions of social media followers who would tune in to watch his rulings. His reality show, Caught in Providence, started off as a local-access show, but was picked up for national syndication in 2018, where it ran until Caprio’s retirement in 2020.

Caught in Providence earned four Daytime Emmy nominations during its run, including three for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program. Caprio was also nominated for Outstanding Daytime Personality.

(Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/via getty images)

Caprio first announced his cancer diagnosis in December 2023. “Quite recently, I was not feeling well and received a medical examination, and the report was not a good one,” he said on Instagram at the time. “And so I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer.”

He added, “I know this is a long road, and I’m fully prepared to fight as hard as I can.” In the caption, he added, “SAY A PRAYER… Your help will give me the strength to fight this health battle.”