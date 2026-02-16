Beloved Actress Was Recently Arrested, Accused in Fraud Scheme

An actress is currently the focus of a dicey financial scandal, with her fans now waiting for how the situation will resolve itself in court.

After online speculation ramped up in late 2025, authorities began investigating Rybena “Nana” Intachai, the actress and TV host. Nana has carved out a successful career in media and entrepreneurship over the years, all while chronicling her life to an Instagram following of more that 4.5 million. However, her alleged latest investment schemes are landing her in hot water.

Rybena “Nana” Intachai (Credit: Instagram / nanarybena)

According to Bangkok Post and The Nation, Thai authorities took Nana, who is the wife of Thaitanium rapper Daboyway, into custody back in December as they investigated claims of “alleged fraudulent borrowing.” The formal charges turned out to be “alleged asset fraud and borrowing-related public fraud.”

Per the reports, 17 people came forward to accuse Nana of fraud, with the amounts totaling up to 195 million baht — the equivalent of around $6.2 million. The celebrity is said to have sought loans and investments from others to fund stock buys, restaurant investments and sporting endeavors. However, accusers believe the Nana was not truthful about the investments.

One of the accusers named in reports is model/actress Janie Tienphosuwan. Tienphosuwan reportedly claims that Nana tricked her into investing 3 million baht (around $96,000) in a U.S. restaurant, but the business wasn’t real.

Initial reports claim that Nana would face more than three years in jail if convicted in the case. Nana has reportedly claimed that her business investments have driven her into debt, but she intends to pay back her creditors. She denies any assertion that gambling or illegal activities led to these debts.

As part of the investigation, police reportedly seized numerous luxury items, including jewelry, clothing, cars and “art toys.” It is unclear if Nana purchased any of these items with the alleged borrowed funds.

In a December hearing, authorities set a 1 million baht bail (around $32,000) for Nana. As part of the terms of her bail, she is banned from leaving Thailand.

The media personality has been mostly mum on her Instagram account since the scandal broke out. One of her latest posts, dated Nov. 24, advertises a 5-bedroom home she is attempting to sell.