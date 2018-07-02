Barbra Streisand Sends Sweet 20-Year Anniversary Message to James Brolin

Barbra Streisand is celebrating 20 years of marriage with husband James Brolin.

Barbara Streisand and James Brolin are one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples, and they are now celebrating 20 years of marriage, with the 76-year-old penning a heartfelt anniversary message to her husband on Twitter.

Has it really been 22 years since our blind date? Married for 20 years. Happy anniversary honey. Bee. X pic.twitter.com/kEmvbRHNl6 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 1, 2018

“Has it really been 22 years since our blind date? Married for 20 years. Happy anniversary honey. Bee. X,” Streisand wrote on Twitter on Sunday, sharing a picture of herself and Brolin.

The couple originally met during a blind date on July 1, 1996.

“I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven,” she told W magazine in 2016. “I asked him, ‘Who screwed up your hair?’ He later told me that’s when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual.”

The 76-year-old songstress and the 77-year-old actor married at Streisand’s estate in Malibu, California on July 1, 1998, exactly two-years after their initial meeting, surrounded by celebrity friends including John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, and Quincy Jones and Sydney Pollack.

“I can’t tell you how lucky I am that this would happen to me so late in life. Every night is a new adventure. Sleeping is a waste of time. I can’t wait to see her again in the morning,” Brolin said during the reception, according to PEOPLE.

In January, Brolin opened up to Entertainment Tonight, revealing his secrets to a long and happy marriage, insisting that patience, understanding, and counseling are keys to success and longevity.

“I do believe in counseling if anybody ever has a problem in their marriage. Bring in a referee, talk it over, and I swear to you, it will dispel by the end of the session, each time! Sometimes in a tough marriage, it’s tough to talk, but if you do, it works!” Brolin said. “When she’s busy, she’s really focused, and part of our good relationship is that I understand that. And if I come to her with something important and she says, ‘I don’t have time right now,’ she doesn’t have time, period. That’s the way the mind works. You gotta focus.”

Brolin’s keys to success are clearly working, because the couple is looking forward to another 20 years and counting.