Barbra Streisand Believes Michael Jackson Accusers, But 'It Didn’t Kill Them'

Barbra Streisand has weighed in on the new sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson leveled in Leaving Neverland.

Streisand discussed HBO's new bombshell documentary in a recent interview with The Times of London. She talked about her experiences meeting Jackson at his height of fame, and said that she "absolutely" believes the documentary's central accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck. From there, her remarks got more controversial.

"He was very sweet, very childlike," Streisand said of Jackson. "His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has."

While the 76-year-old said that the documentary was "too painful," she did not completely absolve Robson and Safechuck. She noted that the two of them had sought out a friendship with Jackson when they were children.

"You can say 'molested,' but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there," she said.

Streisand even went on to point out that Jackson's alleged abuse "didn't kill" Robson and Safechuck, who are living apparently happy, well-adjusted lives today.

"They both married, and they both have children, so it didn't kill them," the singer said.

Still, Streisand said that she feels bad for the two alleged victims after watching their accounts in documentary form.

"It's a combination of feelings," she said. "I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?"

In the documentary, Safechuck and Robson described years of alleged manipulation and abuse on Jackson's infamous Neverland Ranch in California. They two break down a pattern of behavior echoed from other sources, including the sinister purposes fo Jackson's personal theme park attractions.

"There was a castle in the theme park, and upstairs there was a bedroom. You could see if somebody was coming. It had just a small bed. Up there, we would have sex," Safechuck says at one point.

"We were all tripping out on this place. It was just out of a storybook, out of a fairy tale," added Robson in another.

Many have already decried Streisand's remarks as short-sighted and offensive. So far, she has not responded to the backlash.



Leaving Neverland is streaming now on HBO Go and HBO Now.