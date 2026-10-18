‘Bachelorette’ Alum Katie Thurston Shares Exciting News Amidst Cancer Battle

A year and a half after being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston announced she is disease-free.

While attending the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s 2026 Symposium & Awards Luncheon on Oct. 16, Thurston delivered an emotional speech about her personal battle with the disease.

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“So because of you, I’m here,” she stated, referring to the researchers. “For the first time, today, in public, I am currently no evidence of disease.”

Thurston continued to share details about her breast cancer journey. “February 13th, 2025 is when I got the call that I was diagnosed with breast cancer. And at a time we thought we’d be planning our wedding, trying on wedding dresses — instead, I had to decide where I’d be for my care.”

She was referring to her relationship with her now-husband, comedian Jeff Arcuri, whom she married shortly after the diagnosis.

Following the diagnosis, Thurston shared with her followers every detail of her journey, including her treatment plan, her double mastectomy procedure, and her mental health struggles amid the treatments.

“When I was first diagnosed as stage four, I thought it was going to be the end of my life,” she continued her speech. “I had no idea what kind of options I was going to have, or how long I was going to live.”

Thurston then noted that’s why the research matters. “Research is going to give us more treatment options, more clinical trials. And for someone like myself, more time.

“I’m in this room today because of research, but the one thing I did not realize is how many would not be with us in the room today, because their treatment options ran out,” she added.

Thurston also announced a $610 donation towards research, with every dollar representing “every day” she has been alive since being diagnosed.

She later took to her Instagram to share the special news. “610 days since my diagnosis with #breastcancer. Day 1 of #noevidenceofdisease 🥹🩷 Thank you to everyone who made a contribution to @bcrfcure , every dollar counts! #stageivneedsmore #metastaticbreastcancer.”

Thurston also wrote in the post’s comment section, “Life update: No evidence of the disease!”



