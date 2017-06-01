Ashley Graham Shares Racy Bikini Pic After Revealing She Was Bullied And Body Shamed In School

Body positive model Ashley Graham recently opened up about her past, revealing that she was bullied and body shamed back in her school days.

But Ashley proved revenge is a dish best served in revealing swimwear as she posted a few racy snaps to Instagram on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old let the photo speak for itself as she sat in a pool on her husband Justin Ervin’s lap. Graham was sporting a leopard print bikini and her husband was wearing dark swim trunks. The couple looked like they were having a blast and she even let her followers know she had fun writing, “Hope your weekend was as good as mine.”

Hope your weekend was as good as mine⚡️💛⚡️ A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 30, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Ashley recently revealed her enviable curves were in fact the source of her troubled back in her school days, after cruel bullies criticized her on a daily basis.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she admitted she “hated” school, and was forced to “internalize” her emotions.



Ashley opened up about the heart-breaking experience of classmates taunting her.

“Girls would call me ‘cottage-cheese thighs’ and ‘thunder thighs’. They’d be like ‘Wide load coming through. Beep, beep!’ I hated school,” the beauty remembered.

And despite having already started her career in the spotlight, jealous pupils would discredit her achievements.

“As a model, people are telling you you’re beautiful, and at school, people are telling you you’re ugly. They would say, ‘You’re not really a model, you’re a fat model.’ It was humiliating. I think I just put my head down and internalized it,” she said.

She talking about mastering self acceptance, admitting she sometimes had to be hard on herself.

The brunette beauty still has moments where she doubts herself, and credits husband of seven years, music director Justin Ervin for being her rock.

