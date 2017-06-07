Ashley Graham Claps Back at Media Calling Her ‘Brave’ in Cheeky Swimsuit Photo

Ashley Graham is sick and tired of people calling her “brave.”

The 29-year-old model shared an unretouched swimsuit photo knocking those who call her “brave” for simply doing her job.

“When they call you ‘brave’..” she wrote in the sarcastic caption.

This isn’t the first time Graham has spoken out about being frustrated by the media. In March she had harsh words for anyone calling her “plus size,” and on Tuesday at a press conference for the new season of America’s Next Top Model, she expanded on her cheeky Instagram post.

“Today they’re calling me brave because I posted a photo of my cellulite,” she said.

“The majority of women have cellulite so I’m not going to hide behind Photoshop or retouching — so if the paparazzi gets my cellulite on my big ass, so be it and I’ll post it.”

“What they want to talk to me about is cellulite and what they want to talk to me about is back fat,” she said.

We’re loving Graham’s candor and honesty when it comes to defending her profession and representing everyday women.

In hopes of helping more women in the modeling profession, she even shared a scary anecdote from her career when she was sexually harassed at a photo shoot. She claims she was 17 years old when a photo assistant led her into a closet and asked her to do something lude.

“In that negative story that I gave, positivity came out of it because I learned who I was. I learned that I had to step up and actually say what I wanted on set — not let anybody sexually harass me, but also not let anybody just take my clothes off on set and tell me that that’s exactly what I had to do to get to the top.”

“I’m letting those women know that they have to respect themselves before the fashion industry is going to respect them. Because the fashion industry can come in and eat you alive.”