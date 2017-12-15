Artie Lange Takes Private Jet to Rehab After Pleading Guilty

It’s been reported that comedian Artie Lange has boarded a private jet headed to rehab, after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Lange was arrested back in May for possession of heroin and cocaine, then earlier this week he was arrested for missing a court date where he was to answer for those charges.

According to TMZ, Lange is on his way to an undisclosed in-patient rehabilitation center. They also reported that the private jet was paid for by a couple of Lange’s comedian friends, but did not reveal the identity of the persons.

It was also reported that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office revealed that Lange pleaded guilty to possession of numerous little bags of heroin, estimated to be worth anywhere from $300 to $500. In exchange for his plea, the prosecutor’s office dismissed a cocaine possession charge.

Earlier this year, Lange was busted in Hoboken, New Jersey with several bags of various drugs while sitting in his car in his apartment complex parking garage

Afterwards, he publicly stated that the Hoboken police were very professional and treated him appropriately, and then added, “I’m such a flawed person guys. Tryin!”

Lange was worried that arrest would affect his role on the HBO series Crashing, and at one point even stated that he’d been fired. Both Pete Holmes (creator/star) and Judd Apatow (executive producer) claimed this was not the case, with Apatow saying, “We would never give up on Artie or anyone struggling with addiction.”