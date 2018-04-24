Ariel Winter Fans Defend Her ‘Spicy Mami Hot Tamale’ Instagram Snap

Ariel Winter received some criticism for a recent “spicy mami hot tamale” Instagram snap and her fans are now defending her.

In the photo, Winter is posed in a lacy red dress with a plunging neck line. The “hot tamale” line was included in the caption that she wrote alongside the photo.

Some were critical of the photo, with one person writing, “Sometimes showing less is more. You don’t need to show so much skin. You have the looks and confidence to be more conservative.”

“Someone’s supposed to write that caption for you, it’s not the same coming from you,” another Instagram user wrote.

Winter’s fans have been quick to come to her defense. “She can wear what she wants as long as she’s comfortable with how she looks, that’s all that matters,” fired off one fan. “Clothes don’t make the woman,” another said.

The Modern Family actress certainly has a loyal fanbase, all of whom are likely very excited to see her new film The Last Movie Star, in which she stars alongside Burt Reynolds, Clark Duke, and Chevy Chase.

It was written and directed by Adam Rifkin — who also directed 1999’s Detroit Rock City — and was originally titled Dog Years. It premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, which prompted Winter to post a message on Instagram ahead of its debut.

“BURT WE DID IT!!!!! I’m beyond excited and proud to announce that my film Dog Years will be premiering at the [2017 Tribeca Film Festival],” she wrote. “I can’t wait for you to see it at [Tribeca]. [Adam Rifkin,] THANK YOU for allowing me to play Lil and thank you to EVERYONE involved for the incredible experience of making this movie.”

“To the cast and crew, I love you,” Winter added. “A special shout out to the INCREDIBLE Burt Reynolds…I’m the luckiest girl in the world to know you and have worked with you. F— yeah!!!!!!”

In a recent Today show interview with Hoda Kotb, Reynolds discussed The Last Movie Star, in which he plays Vic Edwards, an aging Hollywood star who was “a college football legend turned stunt double turned leading man.”

“Now, in his eighties, he’s convinced by an old friend to accept an invitation to receive a Lifetime Achievement award at a two-bit film festival in Nashville. The trip launches him on both a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past,” the synopsis reads.

Reynolds spoke about getting emotional during a screening of the film, revealing, “It was very close to me, this picture, because a lot of it that’s happening on-screen was happening to me.”

He explained that both he and his character in the film deal with being told that they should “retire” and “get out of the business.”

Kotb also asked Reynolds who he would like to play him if “someone were to do a movie” on his life. “George Clooney,” the 82-year-old fired back before joking, “He’s not quite as good looking but he’s still got a lot of other things.”