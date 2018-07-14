Ariel Winter Shares Sick Selfies While Suffering From Stomach Flu

Ariel Winter has been stricken with a case of stomach flu, but that is not stopping her from snapping a few selfies.

Winter revealed to her followers that she has been hit with a bout of the stomach bug when she was in the middle of a vacation with boyfriend Levi Meaden.

“A serious [f— my life] when you get the stomach flue for three days and counting on your vacation,” Winter wrote using the social network’s story function. She also added four sarcastic smiley faces for good measure.

She then moved on to sharing some photo updates of her current state.

The first picture showed her curled up in a blanket with a bottle of lemon-lime Gatorade.

“Love you bigggg time,” Winter wrote. “Gatorade, help me get better.”

The second photo saw the Modern Family actress at least attempting to make the most of her vacation.

In the second selfie, Winter is seen laying out in a black bikini top. Meaden is shown shirtless to her right rocking a cowboy hat and sunglasses.

These shots solidify Winter’s return to social media after a brief break from online activity.

“Ariel has taken a break from Twitter and engaging with commenters on her other platforms because of the constant negativity she experiences,” Winter’s representative told Us Weekly earlier in July. “She needs a moment to breathe and enjoy herself without judgement.”

The abandonment of social media interaction was spurred after she expressed frustrations with paparazzi and fame. Apparently paparazzi had been taking photos outside of her home, which was the last straw for Winter, who has been desiring “a normal life.”

“If a paparazzi attempts to take another f– picture in front of my house one more time I swear to god I will find ANY SORT of legal action,” Winter wrote on Twitter. “Sad when you literally enjoy your job but hate every part of the fame aspect. Also sad when you desperately want to move somewhere remote so you can just live a normal life in peace. I can’t speak for anyone else, but I hate being followed and I hate my sh— out in the news.”

Since that venting moment, she had yet to reactivate her Twitter. However, she has been steadily returning to stable activity on Instagram.

Photo Credit: ABC / Eric McCandless